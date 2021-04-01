Wright County to Lower Flags for Staff Member Killed in Murder/Suicide

Wright County facilities will lower their flags to half mast from sunrise to sundown on Friday, April 2 in honor of a woman slain in an act of domestic violence.

Regina Theresa Hughes, 46, was found in her Rockford home, the victim of an apparent shooting. Her partner, Christopher Powers, was also dead of a gunshot wound at the scene. The incident is under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Our thoughts are with Regina’s family, friends and coworkers – including all those at the Wright County Government Center – in the wake of this tragedy.