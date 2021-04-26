STMA Rotary Announces April Students of the Month

The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club has released their latest Student of the Month honors for the 2020-2021 school year, which recognizes exceptional high school juniors at STMA High School. For April, these students are Alexander Nesenson, Breanne Sklors, and Julia Weigle.



Alexander, son of Sarah and Michael, has strong academic achievements including receiving a letter in Academics, being the recipient of an achievement certificate in World Language, as well as maintaining A-level grades. He is family oriented and enjoys helping his sister with her school work. Alexander plans to attend a 4-year university and study something related to math or science.





Breanne, daughter of Tina and Brian, also has achieved high levels of academic success at STMA. While being dedicated to her studies, Breanne also makes time for her job at a local senior care center. Breanne wants to study psychology after high school.





Julia, daughter of Marc and Kirsten, has lettered in academics and also in English. At STMA she participates in several activities: choir, weightlifting, National Honor Society, the musical, and soccer. She would like to attend a 4-year college after graduation.





“Rotary is very proud to recognize Alexander, Breanne, and Julia as students of the month,” said Derek Brant, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”



Congrats to the April winners!