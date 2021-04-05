Rogers Police Investigating Accident after Car Backs over Girl

A Rogers girl is recovering in a Twin Cities hospital after she was backed over by a vehicle driven by a young driver Easter Sunday near at a home near the intersection of Highway 101 and County Road 144 in that community.

According to Rogers Police Department, the accident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the 22000 block of Marie Ave., with first responders providing aid to the girl before she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Rogers Police reported the girl was airlifted to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” as the girl’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The girl was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a juvenile male, and she did not live at the residence, Rogers PD said.

Neither the age of the girl or the driver have been released.

“Rogers is a tight knit community, and we care deeply about our neighbors. This incident has profoundly affected many of those who live near this incident, as well s our first responders,” Rogers PD said in a release. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to those affected by this sad event.”

Rogers Police will continue to investigate the accident, they said.