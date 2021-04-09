Interstate 94 Work to Impact Drivers in St. Michael, Albertville

April showers bring orange barrels. At least that’s what it is going to feel like along Interstate 94 in St. Michael, Albertville and points both east and west this construction season.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has released a video running through the many, MANY projects on I-94 from Maple Grove to Clearwater, as this road reconstruction project goes all out in spring, summer and fall of 2021. The project is still 18 months or more from being complete, even after a full summer of work last season. Overall, the project is entering its third year of work.

Crews are preparing to resurface I-94 between Maple Grove and Albertville starting mid-April. Here’s what commuters can expect as they navigate these work zones in the coming weeks:

St. Michael to Albertville

On the evening of Sunday, April 11, eastbound traffic will be moved to westbound I-94 lanes after the Wright Co. Rd. 37 bridge over I-94. Before the Crow River, eastbound traffic will move back to the existing eastbound I-94 lanes. Two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction during the day but expect intermittent nighttime lane closures. The lane shift will be in place through June. Motorists should plan for reduced speeds and narrowed lanes through the area.

Starting Monday, April 12, the ramp from Hwy 241 to westbound I-94 will be closed through Mon, April 19. Motorists should plan to follow the signed detour to southbound Hwy 241, northbound Wright Co. Rd. 19 to westbound I-94. Following this ramp closure, starting Mon, April 26, the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Wright Co. Rd. 19 will be closed through mid-May. The detour is I-94 to the Wright Co. Rd. 37 exit to return to Wright Co. Rd. 19.

Maple Grove to Rogers

On the evening of Monday, April 19, westbound lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy 241 in St. Michael will be separated. Motorists will need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/494/694 interchange. The left lane will be a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy 241. The two right lanes will provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove Pkwy., Hwy 101 and Hwy 241. A barrier separates the two access lanes from the through lanes.

This lane configuration means motorists have three lanes of traffic on both eastbound and westbound I-94 during the day but expect intermittent nighttime lane closures. The lane shifts will be in place through September.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More about this project

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.