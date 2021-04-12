DEVELOPING: Cyclist Killed in Monday Morning Collision in Monticello

A person riding a bicycle across Minnesota Highway 25 in Monticello was struck by a turning semi-tractor and trailer and died at the scene early Monday, April 12.

The cyclist was attempting to cross the highway from east to west, according to an incident report released Monday by the Minnesota State Patrol. A Peterbilt semi, attempting to turn from the ramp off of Interstate 94 westbound onto northbound Minnesota Highway 25, struck the biker, who was in a crosswalk, the report said.

The name of the person struck and killed has not been released. The accident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Centra Care Ambluance and Monticello Fire Department assisted MSP and WCSO at the scene.