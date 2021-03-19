STMA Wrestling Runs Gamut, Earns Spot in Final Four

St. Michael-Albertville rolled over Wayzata in the Section 5-3A final, and then put a stamp of approval on the season with a big win over Waconia in the “Super Section” championship – aka the State 3A quarterfinal with a win over Waconia to put itself in the Final Four in the State Wrestling Championships – to be held on their home floor next weekend.

Oh – and this was the year the Knights were supposed to “miss” the state tournament, according to some high school wrestling “experts.”

STMA hosted the Section 5-3A team tournament last week, opening with a bye and then getting a fairly smooth win over Osseo in the semifinals, 65-12. In fact, the Knights won 12 matches in a row before losing in the final two weight classes. It’s the front end of the STMA lineup – from 106 pounds to 160 pounds – that make the Knights a formidable opponent as it enters the Final Four – also hosted at STMA on Thursday, March 25.

STMA will square off against Stillwater in the State Semifinals, pitting No. 3 vs. the No. 2 Ponies. The Knights and Ponies have one of the more memorable battles of the entire season, a one-point STMA loss that came down to the last match. If the Knights can give up one less pin, they could advance to the State 3A championship duel, most likely against Shakopee, who will battle upstart Anoka in the other dual. The Tornadoes pulled off an upset over Willmar in their Super Section championship dual.

If you GO:

Semifinals and finals: St. Michael-Albertville High School o Class AAA Thursday, March 25, 2021- Team 9:00 a.m., Individual 2:00 p.m. o Class AA Friday, March 26, 2021- Team 9:00 a.m., Individual 2:00 p.m. o Class A Saturday, March 27, 2021- Team 9:00 a.m., Individual 2:00 p.m. • Individual and Team Brackets will be linked on Wrestling Activity pages at www.mshsl.org

Results

Section 5-3A Semifinals

St. Michael-Albertville 65 Osseo 12

106 – Jarrett Wadsen (STMA) over Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) Fall 1:06

113 – Caleb Thoennes (STMA) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Landon Robideau (STMA) over Alexander True (Osseo) Fall 0:20

126 – Parker Janssen (STMA) over Connor Spanier (Osseo) Fall 0:38

132 – Isaiah Mlsna (STMA) over Peter Hollingshead (Osseo) Fall 0:46

138 – Cole Becker (STMA) over John Lundstrom (Osseo) Maj 14-3

145 – Jed Wester (STMA) over Dylan Schultz (Osseo) Inj 3:36

152 – Jimmy Heil (STMA) over Dylan Jackson (Osseo) Fall 0:56

160 – Jon Mlsna (STMA) over Thomas Cornell (Osseo) Maj 11-0

170 – Luke Williamson (STMA) over Vincent Toleno (Osseo) Dec 6-1

182 – Owen Vike (STMA) over Aidan Wayne (Osseo) Fall 1:24

195 – Marcus Mueller (STMA) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Jacob Meissner (Osseo) over Ethan Yantes (STMA) Fall 3:12

285 – Jagger Schack (Osseo) over Titus Johnson (STMA) Fall 0:51

Section 5-3A Finals

St. Michael-Albertville 39 Wayzata 23

106 – Logan Swensen (Wayzata) over Mason Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 5-2

113 – Caleb Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville) over Cohen Hoffman (Wayzata) Fall 3:17

120 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Elijah Wald (Wayzata) Maj 23-10

126 – Parker Janssen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Louis Scott (Wayzata) Fall 3:22

132 – Isaiah Mlsna (St. Michael-Albertville) over Calvin Lonnquist (Wayzata) Dec 3-2

138 – Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) over Kyler Wong (Wayzata) Dec 5-3

145 – Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Isaiah Schmitz (Wayzata) TF 23-8

152 – Cael Swensen (Wayzata) over Jimmy Heil (St. Michael-Albertville) TF 20-5

160 – Adam Cherne (Wayzata) over Jon Mlsna (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 7-4

170 – Owen Vike (St. Michael-Albertville) over Adam El Damir (Wayzata) Dec 7-4

182 – Dominic Heim (Wayzata) over Luke Williamson (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 5:38

195 – Chase Ullom (Wayzata) over Marcus Mueller (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:22

220 – Ethan Yantes (St. Michael-Albertville) over Gage Opp (Wayzata) Dec 4-3

285 – Owen Barthel (St. Michael-Albertville) over Keyandre Watkins (Wayzata) Fall 1:29

Section 5-3A Champ vs Section 6-3A Champ Super Prelim (State 3A Quarterfinal)

St. Michael-Albertville 41 Waconia 28

106 – Mason Mills (STMA) over Maverick Mueller (Waconia) Dec 5-0

113 – Caleb Thoennes (STMA) over Lincoln Vick (Waconia) Fall 1:03

120 – Landon Robideau (STMA) over Alex Torres (Waconia) Fall 3:54

126 – Parker Janssen (STMA) over Levi Mueller (Waconia) Maj 13-4

132 – Isaiah Mlsna (STMA) over Andrew Torres (Waconia) Fall 0:30

138 – Eli Davis (STMA) over Sam Gesinger (Waconia) Fall 3:13

145 – Cole Becker (STMA) over Antonio Gallegos (Waconia) Fall 0:54

152 – Jed Wester (STMA) over Bradee Dwinell (Waconia) Maj 13-3

160 – Josh Wagener (Waconia) over Jon Mlsna (STMA) Dec 8-2

170 – Gage Mueller (Waconia) over Bryon Sauvy (STMA) TF 15-0

182 – Alex Riley (Waconia) over Luke Williamson (STMA) Dec 4-2

195 – Max McEnelly (Waconia) over Tyson Hentges (STMA) TF 21-6

220 – Bram Fitzsimonds (Waconia) over Ethan Yantes (STMA) Fall 2:27

285 – Sam McEnelly (Waconia) over Titus Johnson (STMA) Fall 1:07