STMA Rotary Honors Four Students of the Month

The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club has released their latest Student of the Month honors for the 2020-2021 school year, which recognizes exceptional high school juniors at STMA High School. For March, these students are Will Sarkinen, Dylan Bottolfson, Martin Skare, and Felicia Lutz.



Will is the child of Chris and Christine Sarkinen. Will has participated in cross country, swim and dive, track, fishing team, and National Honor Society. He has received achievement awards in cross country and swimming as well as a Courtesy and Respect award. Will would like to swim in a college close to home.

Dylan is the son of Jeremy and Melissa Bottolfson. He is involved in BPA and weightlifting. He was competed at the state and regional level in BPA and consistently achieves A honor roll status. Dylan would love to attend a university to study sports management, literature, or journalism.



Martin, son of Rick and Kristin Skare, plays tennis, has lettered in cross country, is a member of National Honor Society, and sings in the Concert Choir. Additionally, Martin plays the guitar, drums, is an avid cross county and downhill skier, and is active in various roles at his church. He would like to attend college to study math, science, or music.



Felicia, daughter of Greg and Teresa Lutz, is a member of band, choir, the STMA competitive and sideline cheer teams. She is a Girl Scout and a freshman mentor. She has achieved Bronze and Silver awards in Girl Scouts and plans to be a lifelong Girl Scout member. Additional awards include the President’s Education Award Program for Outstanding Academic Excellence, Most Dedicated for varsity competitive cheer, and All State in competitive cheer. Felicia would like to continue to participate in band and cheer while studying law and English at a four-year college.

“Rotary is very proud to recognize Will, Dylan, Martin, and Felicia as students of the month,” said Derek Brant, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”

Congrats to the March winners!