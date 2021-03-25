Stellis Health in Albertville Adds Physician’s Assistant to Meet Needs

Physician Assistant Katie Alvarez, PA-C, recently shifted her practice from Urgent Care to providing family medicine care at Stellis Health – Albertville-St. Michael Clinic.

“We’re excited to have Katie join the Stellis Health-Albertville Clinic team full-time to support the growing needs of community members in and around the Albertville-St. Michael community,” says Douglas Hanson, MPA, CEO of Stellis Health.

For the past 3 years, Katie has provided urgent care at Stellis Health – Monticello Clinic. She has a master’s of science degree in Physician Assistant studies from Bethel University and a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Katie is a board certified physician assistant and certified in basic life support.

“When people come to see me they can expect a listening ear, a caring heart and a smile – likely hidden under a mask for the time being,” Alvarez said. “I’m looking forward to building ongoing relationships with my patients as I strive to make all my patients feel well cared for when they come to see me. I want my patients to know that they have a teammate when it comes to their healthcare. I will work with each of my patients to help them live their healthiest life – there is so much more to a person’s overall health than medications and lab results. People change and grow over the years and I’m excited to be a support system and follow each of my patient’s changes throughout their lifetime. If this year has taught me anything it is the importance of human relationships and caring for others – I plan to live that fully in my family medicine practice at Stellis Health – Albertville Clinic.”

On a personal note, Katie enjoys the outdoors and being as active as possible. She loves playing soccer and has played competitively in the past. Katie also enjoys relaxing with her family and friends.

To schedule an appointment with Katie Alvarez, PA-C, or for more information, call 763-684-8300. To learn more, go to stellishealth.com.

About Stellis Health, PA

Stellis Health has been caring for community members in and around Wright County for over 65 years with locations in Buffalo, Monticello and Albertville-St. Michael. With over 60 primary and specialty physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, Stellis Health is an independent group practice continually growing, adding more doctors and expanded services including Women’s Health, Telehealth and Urgent Care on evenings, weekends and holidays.