Second Phase of Construction at Major Otsego Intersection Starts Soon

Work on Stage 2 of the Wright County Highway 39 and Wright County Highway 42 project in Otsego will begin in early April.
Last year, for Stage 1, crews constructed a new roundabout at the intersection of the two county roads, and made improvements to both highways, including entrances to new business and lane changes.
Stage 2 road construction will take place on County Highway 39 between Odean Avenue and Page Avenue. It is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, April 12. The prime contractor on the project is Park Construction Company of Minneapolis. During this phase of the construction, the project will be closed to thru traffic. A detour route will be posted utilizing Nashua Avenue Northeast, 85th Street Northeast and County Highway 42 (Parrish Avenue Northeast).
There will also be some minor work to complete in Stage 1 of the project from last year’s construction. That work will take place at different times during this year’s construction season.
Proposed improvements include transforming the corridor from a rural two-lane segment of road to a divided four-lane urban section, as well as the construction of a roundabout at Odean Avenue.
If you have any questions or comments regarding this project, contact the Wright County Highway Department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays by calling (763) 682-7383.
