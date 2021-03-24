Murder-Suicide Victims Identified in Rockford

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide last Friday, March 19.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4031 Woodhill Court in the city of Rockford. Neighbors had called dispatch regarding a running vehicle in the driveway that had been running for more than an hour.

Officers discovered the vehicle was not occupied, and checked the residence. When they went to check on the homeowners, deputies were able to see through the window of the home and saw an adult male lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Deputies who then entered the home also located an adult female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Evidence recovered from the scene has led investigators to believe Christopher Michael Powers 47, Rockford, had shot his girlfriend, identified as Regina Theresa Hughes, 46, also of Rockford, before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide.

The incident is a case is still under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.