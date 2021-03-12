Delays ahead on Interstate 94 as Crews Set Beams for Dayton Bridge

Crews will set beams for the Dayton Parkway interchange over Interstate 94 this week. This work will require lane closures and short overnight traffic stops in both directions on I-94. Here’s what to expect as you drive the work area:

Mon, March 15 through Tue, March 16

• Nightly, from 7 p.m. to noon, westbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between Hwy 610 and Hennepin Co. Rd. 81. From 10-11 p.m., westbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane. The State Patrol will periodically stop traffic on westbound I-94 underneath the new Dayton Pkwy. interchange for up to 15 minutes at a time from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wed, March 17 through Thu, March 18

• Nightly, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between Hwy 101 and Hwy 610. From 10-11 p.m., eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane. The State Patrol will periodically stop traffic on eastbound I-94 underneath the new Dayton Pkwy. interchange for up to 15 minutes at a time from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time or seek an alternate route. Closure duration and time frames are approximate and weather dependent.

Brush/tree removal on I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater begins March 15

Crews clear brush and trees along both sides of I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater starting Mon, March 15. The work will require shoulder closures along I-94. Motorists are asked to watch for crews working in the area, slow down, and obey traffic laws. This work is to prepare the area for pond construction and road work that will begin later this spring.

We are committed to the recommended tree removal guidelines set forth by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to minimize potential impacts to northern long-eared bat habitat, which is listed as a threatened species in Minnesota. The recommended timing for tree removal is between November 1 and March 31 to avoid bat pup rearing season, the time of year bats are raising their young. We are adhering to these timing guidelines to:

• Conserve Minnesota’s bat and bird diversity

• Follow the regulations to protect the species under the Endangered Species Act

• Reduce the spread of invasive weeds and tree pests

Cleared trees will be recycled and used for mulch and erosion control throughout the project area. All planned tree and brush removal are occurring on MnDOT’s property.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.