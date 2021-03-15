Buffalo Ice Cream Shop Expands to Serve Up Scoops in St. Michael

St. Michael loves its ice cream, as evidenced by the mad rush on Dairy Queen once it re-opened a couple of years ago.

Now, a Buffalo favorite is making its way to downtown St. Michael, with What’s the Scoop setting its scrumptious sights on the building that also hosts Tangles Salon.

What’s the Scoop owners announced the new shop would arrive in June 2021, just in time for the rush of the summer sports season. They will co-locate with Tangels in the building at 104 Central Avenue East. Owners of the building are Nadine and Pat Schoen, lifetime St. Michael residents. Brady Elsenpeter is the owner of the What’s the Scoop location in Buffalo. He announced the expansion on the store’s Facebook site this weekend.

We will have more on this delicious development when the new shop opens its doors in June.