Art of Leadership: STMA Superintendent Foucault Wins Award

St. Michael-Albertville School District Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault has been named the Art Educators of Minnesota Administrator of the Year for 2020-2021.

Foucault has spearheaded a districtwide investment in the arts, from success on stage with drama and musical performances to art education of all media earning state and national recognition for the Knights.

Check out the presentation and acceptance of the annual award, presented by AEM, whose mission is to “recognize outstanding art educators and advocate who demonstrates excellence in the art classroom as well as leadership, dedication and involvement in the community.”