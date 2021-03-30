All Minnesotans 16 and Older Now Eligible for COVID Vaccine

If you’ve been waiting for the COVID 19 vaccine to come to you, today was the first day for the rest of your “COVID journey.”

As of March 30, all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesota has directed providers to prioritize vaccine appointments for people most at risk of getting COVID-19, or those who could develop severe illness if infected. This includes older Minnesotans, those with underlying health conditions*, and those in essential jobs.

How to get your vaccine:

Sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector. The Vaccine Connector will inform you about vaccine opportunities in your area.

Use the Vaccine Locator Map to find vaccine providers near you.

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Vaccine Connector users may also be randomly selected to make an appointment at one of the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program sites. If you are selected, you will be notified by text, email, or phone call by one of the state vaccination partners running those sites: Vault Health, Primary Bio or SpeciaLysts (Solv).

Your employer may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

Stay safe before your opportunity to get the vaccine:

While all Minnesotans 16 years and older are eligible, not every Minnesotan will be immediately able to make an appointment. It’s important to continue taking easy steps to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask

Maintain physical distancing

Wash your hands

Get a COVID-19 test if you need one. Find a no-cost testing location near you or order an at-home test at no cost.

Get vaccinated at the first opportunity you have. After you have been vaccinated, continue following these safe practices to protect your neighbors as they receive their opportunity to get the vaccine.

At this time, providers should prioritize: