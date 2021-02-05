WATCH: Stillwater, St. Michae-Albertville Give Fans a Possible Preview of State

With a state tournament now possible, thanks to the Minnesota State High School League, as well as parents and coaches around the state, Stillwater and St. Michael-Albertville gave fans a preview of what that season finale might look like on Thursday, Feb. 4 with a duel that came down to the last match.

You can catch a replay of the Tri-Angular meet, which featured Stillwater, STMA and Tri City United, right here, courtesy of the STMA Live YouTube channel and local sponsors.

If you’re a wrestling fan – and if you live in this community why wouldn’t you be – this is one to watch again!