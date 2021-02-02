Rogers Police Close Off Neighborhood for Death Investigation

A Rogers woman was found deceased in her driveway prior to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, leading to a daylong investigation in one of the community’s neighborhoods.

According to the Rogers Police Department via a statement, RPD, Rogers Fire and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a call at a residence in the 21900 block of Marie Avenue, just west of Highway 101 and south of 141st Avenue Northeast in northern Rogers. A 52-year-old woman was found unconscious in the driveway of the home. Fire Department and emergency medical technicians attempted life saving measures, but the woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to RPD, a preliminary investigation showed “nothing suspicious” happened. However, RPD was working with Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a full investigation of the death. No further information was given, as RPD declared the investigation still “open and active.”

The woman’s name has not yet been released.