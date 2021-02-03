Albertville Councilmember Resigns; Council Appoints New Member

The new year started with a small shake-up in Albertville city government. Rebecca Halling, a member of the Albertville city council, resigned her seat on January 4. In an email to her fellow councilmembers, Halling stated that her family has experienced many changes due to the pandemic and that she is no longer a resident of the city.



The council approved Halling’s resignation, and on Jan. 19 they voted unanimously to appoint Albertville planning commissioner Bob Zagorski to fill the seat.





Meet Bob



Zagorski is already familiar with city affairs, as he’s been a member of the city’s planning commission for the past eight months. Originally from Buffalo, New York, Zagorski moved here nearly 20 years ago for his job at General Mills. He is now retired but said he still does some consulting work. Zagorski is also a veteran, having spent 26 years with the Army Reserve. He said he is married to his best friend, Karen, who works as a nurse.



Zagorski said his interest in city government began with a small issue about an easement on his property several years ago. He said the city staff in Albertville “couldn’t have been nicer” and that they made the experience a pleasant one. That inspired him to attend council meetings regularly and, eventually, to seek out a position on the planning commission.



As a councilmember, Zagorski said he’d take a “common-sense, fact-based, analytical approach” to any issue that comes before him. “I like to listen to all sides of an issue,” he said.



When listening to council discuss an issue, Zagorski said he always likes to listen for differences of opinion and to seek out historical information to see if there’s anything to be learned as they carry forward.



“Bob is very familiar with the ongoings of the city and projects in the hopper,” City Administrator Adam Nafstad said. “Bob is essentially up to speed. It saves a ton of time to have someone join who has already been here.”



“I’m hoping I can be of some help to the city,” Zagorski said. “I’ll do my very, very best. In the end, I’ll focus on carrying on the tradition of Albertville being a preferred destination for both residents and businesses.”



Zagorski was sworn in on Feb. 1, and he will serve through the end of 2022. His seat will be up for reelection in Nov. 2022.



Nafstad said the city will soon advertise the open position on the planning commission that Zagorski will leave.