Wright County COVID Dashboard: Cases Continue to Trend Down

Info courtesy Wright County Communications

Wright County Public Health released its weekly COVID-19 Dashboard Friday, Jan. 22 and numbers continue to improve from high marks around five weeks ago.

The number of new confirmed cases over the past week (199) is the lowest weekly total in three months, but the other key numbers have remained consistent.

Over last seven days, there were 16 cases that required hospitalization, three that required stays in an Intensive Care Unit and five more deaths. The Wright County totals as of today are 11,686 confirmed cases, 458 cases that required hospitalization, 75 that required ICU stays and 106 deaths.

The trend is moving needles. St. Michael-Albertville schools recently announced a phased-in return of secondary students, bringing Grades 5 and 9 back as soon Feb. 1 and the remaining 6-11 students back in mid-February.

ISD 728 – which includes Elk River and parts of both St. Michael and Albertville in Wright County – is also looking to bring students back, meeting with health officials next week to plan a return of middle school students and to bring some high school students to buildings for the first time this entire school year.

To see the county’s entire dashboard, click here: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/026d05fb250c47e08ceb0700bfcd00ee