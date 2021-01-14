Winter Storm Arrives Thursday, Lingers through Friday Night

After downright balmy temperatures that turned backyard ice rinks into mush, a winter storm will wallop Wright County Thursday through Friday, dropping rain, then several inches of snow through Friday night. But it’s the blustery winds behind it – forecast to hit at least 50 MPH, that will make travel near impossible Thursday night into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, stating that this storm system is “complex” and will “change” over the next two days. Those commuting into the Twin Cities will see changing conditions, with heavier snow to the south and east of the NWCT area.

Tonight is the first night for competition for most MSHSL activities. Please keep eyes and ears on the news for updates about sports, etc., as some could be canceled due to the storm.

Here’s the update from NWS in the Twin Cities.

.WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY… WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. WHERE…Portions of central and east central Minnesota. WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM CST Friday. IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.