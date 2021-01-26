BREAKING: Standoff in Monticello Closes Eastview Building

UPDATE: Here’s the Sheriff’s Office’s latest statement on the incident:

On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at approximately 8:06 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 64th Way Northeast in the city of Albertville for a reported domestic assault. Deputies were advised that a male suspect had already left the residence. Deputies met an adult female at the residence and determined that she had been assaulted by her husband and that he had left the area when he learned she had called 911. Due to injuries to the female and the information gathered during the investigation deputies issued a pick up and hold for the male suspect for felony level domestic assault. At 12:23 AM on 01/26/21 deputies were advised that the male suspect had returned to the residence and reportedly had a firearm. Prior to arrival, deputies were advised that the male suspect had left the residence in a motor vehicle. Deputies located the suspect vehicle a short time later on Jason Avenue (County Road 18) NE north of County Road 37. A vehicle pursuit was initiated after the suspect refused to stop and fled from the deputy. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Fenning AV. NE and School Blvd. in the city of Monticello. The suspect is believed to have a firearm in the vehicle and the area was locked down by the Sheriff’s Office. Due to the proximity of Eastview Elementary School, the school was closed for the day. At this time the male suspect has refused to cooperate with Sheriff’s Deputies and has refused to exit his vehicle which has been surrounded by Sheriff’s Office staff near the roundabout on Fenning AV. NE and School Blvd. Due to the nature of the situation the public has been asked to stay away from the area.

ORIGINAL POST:

An early morning situation between a Wright County man and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office has lingered into Tuesday morning, and is forcing the department to ask the Monticello School District to close the school for the day.

The incident – which appears to be a standoff – has closed Eastview Elementary School, located at the intersection of School Boulevard and Fenning Avenue, just south of the Interstate 94 interchange. District officials said Tuesday morning they were on at least a two hour hold, but the WCSO has stated on social media it’s asking Monticello Schools to close the building for the day.

Monticello High School, located about a quarter of a mile west of Eastview on School Boulevard, is open, as is nearby Little Mountain Elementary School. Both schools are not allowing visitors at this time, anyway, due to COVID-19 protocols, so operating in safe mode is standard procedure at this time.