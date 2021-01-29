Albertville Man Facing Multiple Charges after Standoff

The Albertville man who shut down a Monticello school with a more than 17-hour standoff is facing multiple charges from a string of events that unfolded Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Justin Michael Dellwo, 35, Albertville, has been charged with two counts of Felony Firearms Violations and one charge of Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Other charges stemming from a domestic dispute the night of Jan. 25, 2021 are possible as the Wright County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.

According to a criminal complaint released by Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes Thursday, Jan. 28, the series of events started Monday evening, when Dellwo allegedly choked his wife after an argument.

Police were called to a residence in the 10000 block of 64th Way shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night when Dellwo’s wife called to report the assault. Dellwo, however, had left the residence, triggering a bulletin to county deputies.

Dellwo returned to the home about four hours later, and this time he was armed. According to his wife, who again called Wright County Dispatch, Dellow was now suicidal and holding a firearm to his head. After realizing his wife had called authorities again, Dellow jumped into his car, with his gun, according to the report, and left, heading west.

One deputy responding to the residence intercepted Dellwo in his vehicle, a 2004 Buick Rendezvous, heading westbound on Wright County Highway 37. The deputy followed Dellwo from Albertville west, and eventually pulled the suspect over. After refusing to initially follow the deputy’s commands, Dellwo put his vehicle in gear and left the scene.

A short pursuit ensued, with Dellwo leading officers into Monticello. Deputies there, however, had deployed spike strips in advance, and disabled the vehicle at the intersection of Fenning Avenue and School Boulevard.

Unable to drive, Dellwo remained in his vehicle, despite commands from officers to exit the SUV. During an approach, deputies noticed the firearm, and called for backup. According to the complaint, this started the long standoff in Monticello, resulting in the closure of nearby the Eastview Education Center and multiple streets in southeast Monticello.

After multiple attempts to negotiate a safe apprehension, Dellwo finally surrendered at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, more than 17 hours after the initial call to Wright County Dispatch.

Upon his arrest, deputies confiscated an AR-15 rifle that had been altered by sawing off the barrel. One round was in the chamber.

Dellwo had a prior felony conviction from a drug charge conviction in fall of 2020, making it illegal for him to own any firearm.

Dellwo’s bail hearing was held on January 28, 2021 and bail was set at $1 million. His next court appearance is 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Wright County District Court.

The gun charges carry jail terms of a maximum of 15 years in jail and/or $30,000 in fines.