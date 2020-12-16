Walz, Minnesota Department of Ed Push for Students’ Return to Schools

Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-82 to implement Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year. This plan uses a localized, data-driven approach that allows school districts and charter schools to operate in a learning model that is responsive the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in their community. The plan prioritizes safe learning for all Minnesota students, including requiring school districts and charter schools to give families the option to choose distance learning for their student no matter which learning model their school is implementing.

As Minnesota continues to prioritize in-person learning for young learners, the Safe Learning Plan has been updated. Starting on January 18, 2021, every elementary school across the state may choose to operate an in-person learning model without needing to consult their Regional Support Team, as long as they are able to implement all mitigation strategies outlined in the plan. Middle and high schools will continue to use the original process for determining their learning model, and must also implement the additional health and safety measures if they are providing in-person or hybrid learning.

One new mitigation strategy being implemented beginning January 4, 2021, is that all public schools providing in-person or hybrid learning must offer on-site testing to all staff that interact with students. This includes teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, support staff, nutrition staff, bus drivers and more. The state of Minnesota will provide training and saliva test kits so that schools can conduct this testing. Training and supplies will be available to nonpublic and tribal schools operating in-person or hybrid learning who wish to test their staff, as well. A questions and answers document is available on this topic.

Consistent with guidance from the CDC, Minnesota has strongly recommended widespread use of face coverings since April. On July 22, Governor Walz signed Executive Order 20-81 requiring face coverings in all indoor public spaces in Minnesota, including K-12 school buildings.

School districts and charter schools must adhere to the health requirements and recommendations in the 2020-2021 Planning Guide for Schools, issued by MDH, and should consult the 2020-21 Planning Guidance for Minnesota Public Schools, issued by MDE, to develop and update their plans.

Governor Walz is making $430 million available to school districts and charter schools to help them prepare for the 2020-21 school year. These funds can be used to cover operational costs (e.g., cleaning and screen supplies, technology, Wi-Fi, and mental health supports) and support to boost student, family, and educator support, such as digital training, tutors, translation services, and professional development.

