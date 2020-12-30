Stellis Health Docs, Nurses Get First Round of Coronavirus Vaccine

Frontline workers at Stellis Health are now getting the vaccine protection they need against COVID-19. Vaccinations started at the clinics – located in Albertville, Monticello and Buffalo, earlier this month.

“We’re vaccinating frontline caregivers with the highest risk of being exposed to COVID-19 first so they can continue to provide critical care to others who may be infected with COVID-19,” said Douglas Hanson, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of Stellis Health.

Stellis Health family medicine physician Natalie Roeser, MD, pediatrician Matt Hoffman, MD, and OB/Gyn Amanda Zehrer, MD, were among the first to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Stellis Health is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to assist in rolling out vaccine protection to all clinic staff and the public in the coming weeks. Visit the Minnesota Department of Health at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html or Stellis Health at stellishealth.com for continuing information.

To schedule an appointment at Stellis Health or for more information, call 763.684.3600.