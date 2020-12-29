Stellis’ Hanson Named Top Health Care Leader

Douglas Hanson, CEO of Stellis Health, has been named one of 100 Most Influential Health Care Leaders in 2020 by Minnesota Physician. Deemed by their peers to be highly influential in terms of leadership and impact, the 100 leaders are known for making health care in Minnesota a global model of excellence.

“Our people are what make Stellis Health among the very best in health care,” says Jason Halvorson, MD, President at Stellis Health. “Throughout his tenure, Douglas (Hanson) has continuously positioned Stellis Health for the future by ensuring we remain agile, innovative and focused on the patient through exceptional quality of care, operational performance and customer service.”

“I am truly honored to be selected by my health care peers and Minnesota Physician as one of the 100 most influential health care leaders in Minnesota,” says Douglas Hanson, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of Stellis Health. “I am equally honored to be part of the team at Stellis Health where our positive culture and passion for innovative medical care is also recognized.”

Each of the nominees identified the biggest challenges facing health care and how their organizations are preparing to meet these challenges. Hanson’s answers include:

Challenges: Cost of care is a huge challenge. There is significant variability in cost and much of this is dependent on who is the provider. High costs are passed onto patients in insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles; thus creating barriers to access care. We must move beyond traditional clinic-based medical care. Dealing with social determinants of health has improved but still has a long way to go.

Strategies: Significant investments in care coordination, engaging both our patients and providers. What is addressed between doctor appointments is as important as the appointment. Care coordinators and RN’s address housing, nutrition, transportation and post-hospital transitional care. The total cost of care at Stellis Health is significantly less than the average in Minnesota. Our investment in wrap-around services to support our patients makes a huge difference.

As we continue to navigate and look forward to a post-pandemic future, the need for leadership has never been greater. Compiled every four years, the 100 Most Influential Health Care Leaders are submitted by Minnesota Physician readers and colleagues from a cross section of Minnesota’s health care delivery system who exemplify outstanding leadership. Nominees range from clinical care to health care policy to administration and management. The complete article and list of leaders is available at http://mppub.com/mp-top-100-1120.html .

To learn more about careers at Stellis Health, go to stellishealth.com/careers. To schedule an appointment at Stellis Health or for more information, call 763-684-3600.

About Stellis Health, PA

Stellis Health has been caring for community members in and around Wright County for over 65 years with locations in Buffalo, Monticello and Albertville-St. Michael. Originally named after the individual communities in which they were located, the organization was renamed Stellis Health in 2016. Comprised of over 60 primary and specialty physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, Stellis Health is an independent group practice continually growing, adding more doctors and expanded services including comprehensive Women’s Health, Telehealth and Urgent Care on evenings, weekends and most holidays.