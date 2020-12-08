SOAR and St. Michael Team to Illuminate the Night

St. Michael and the SOAR Regional Arts Group are teaming up this holiday season to light up the St. Michael City Center.

The new collaboration will officially kick off this weekend and run through the night of Sunday, Dec. 20. It’s the inaugural run for the event, which will continue to grow as the City of St. Michael continues to develop the new park in the heart of the community, located just south of Frankfort Parkway and north of Highway 241/Central Avenue in St. Michael.

SOAR issued a statement saying the event will kick of Friday night with a Facebook live feed, allowing the community to participate, but also remain socially distant:

2020 has been an ever-changing year, and SOAR has proudly taken steps to change with it! We invite you to walk along a lovely path, filled with trees and other light displays compliments of local sponsors. “Illuminate the Night” will be FREE and open to the public. The property around St. Michael City Center will host this community holiday lights display.

Although we can no longer hold the entertainment part of our holiday event in person, SOAR is taking the previously planned LIVE event and turning it VIRTUAL! Our virtual kick-off will be on Saturday, December 12 at 5pm on SOAR’s Facebook page. Let’s celebrate the spirit of the season with singing, an online silent auction, and of course, watch us “Illuminate the Night” as we light the trees! We will continue the celebration by keeping the holiday lights on each subsequent night through December 20 for the whole community to enjoy.

This event is made possible due to our generous community sponsors! Thank you:

#SOARFamily

Arbonne—Nicole Waggoner

Anonymous

Children of Don Beaudry

MOMS Club — St. Michael/Hanover

Advantage Business Connections

Precision Plumbing

Albertville Orthodontics

Bell State Bank and Trust – Mills Knotek

Community Development Bank

Don’s Auto – Albertville

EyeWest Vision Clinic

Great Lakes Chiropractic, Dr. Kimberly Martin

Healing Moments Counseling

Keller-Williams: The Hager Group

RE/MAX Results Leonard Team

St. Michael Catholic Church

Saint Michael Catholic School

Super Siders

Tree of Life

New Kingdom Healthcare

Comfort Matters

Church of St. Albert

Saint Michael Community Church

Funk Construction

The STMA community can also help by bidding on silent auction items. Silent auction items may be previewed online, and proceeds will also help fund the lights/cost of the event: