Services Set for Molly Young, Kyra Winslow, Victims of Crash

Molly Claire Young

June 7, 2000 – Dec. 5, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce our beloved Molly Claire Young unexpectedly passed due to a tragic car accident on December 5, 2020 at the age of 20. She made the journey to the next life with one of her best friends, Kyra Winslow.

Molly was born June 7th, 2000 to Charles and Kimberly Young of St. Michael, MN. She is survived by her devoted parents and loving sisters Maddi and Emma Young (fiancé Eric Stevens).

Molly was studying nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She attended St. Michael-Albertville High School graduating in 2018 with Honors. She was a Girls’ Soccer and Hockey team Captain, and self-elected fishing captain. She loved mentoring, a wide variety of music, and good one-liners. She had many good friends and showed us how to love life by living it to the fullest. Molly always had a twinkle in her eye and soft smile. She always entered the room with her long “Helloo”, and a smile that brightened the room.

Molly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Helen Young. She is survived by her grandparents, Duane and Noni Smith. She leaves her many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and her extended family of close friends. Who she leaves with a smile but a broken heart.

Molly had the most beautiful, unique soul. Please honor her memory by taking care of one another.

Visitation is from 11am-2pm followed by the Funeral Service at 2pm on Sat., 12/12/20 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE St. Michael, MN 55376. Livestream: https://m.youtube.com/c/StMichaelCatholicChurchStMichaelMN