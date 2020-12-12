North Wright County Today

Services Set for Molly Young, Kyra Winslow, Victims of Crash

Peterson Chapel, along with the families, released the service information and obituaries for the two friends from STMA who died in an auto crash last weekend.

Molly Claire Young

June 7, 2000 – Dec. 5, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce our beloved Molly Claire Young unexpectedly passed due to a tragic car accident on December 5, 2020 at the age of 20. She made the journey to the next life with one of her best friends, Kyra Winslow.

Molly was born June 7th, 2000 to Charles and Kimberly Young of St. Michael, MN. She is survived by her devoted parents and loving sisters Maddi and Emma Young (fiancé Eric Stevens).

Molly was studying nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She attended St. Michael-Albertville High School graduating in 2018 with Honors. She was a Girls’ Soccer and Hockey team Captain, and self-elected fishing captain. She loved mentoring, a wide variety of music, and good one-liners. She had many good friends and showed us how to love life by living it to the fullest. Molly always had a twinkle in her eye and soft smile. She always entered the room with her long “Helloo”, and a smile that brightened the room.

Molly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Helen Young. She is survived by her grandparents, Duane and Noni Smith. She leaves her many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and her extended family of close friends. Who she leaves with a smile but a broken heart.

Molly had the most beautiful, unique soul. Please honor her memory by taking care of one another.

Visitation is from 11am-2pm followed by the Funeral Service at 2pm on Sat., 12/12/20 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE St. Michael, MN 55376. Livestream: https://m.youtube.com/c/StMichaelCatholicChurchStMichaelMN

Kyra Marie Winslow
Oct. 8, 2000 – Dec. 5, 2020

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Kyra Marie Winslow of Albertville, MN, loving daughter, sister, and friend, was called back to GOD at the age of 20. Kyra was born on October 8, 2000 in Minneapolis, MN to Desiree and Russell Winslow. After graduating from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 2019, Kyra attended the University of St. Thomas, where she was a sophomore. Kyra was not only a great listener, but also gave great advice to her family and friends. Kyra had the warmest, kindest heart. She will be so deeply missed by all!

 

Along with her contagious laugh, Kyra was known for her bright smile that lit up the room. Kyra was an avid dog lover, music enthusiast, and had a strong love for all things 70’s. Kyra gained her heavenly wings with her best friend, Molly, and is preceded in death by Great Grandma Bessie, and both Grandfathers, Clifford Johnson and Russell Winslow. Kyra is survived by her Father, Russell, Mother, Desiree, two Siblings, Darian and Tanner, Grandmothers, Ruth Muller and Sarah Johnson,  Grandfather Leo Muller and aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

 

A Visitation will held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 between 2-8 pm at The Peterson Chapel (300 Main Street, St. Michael, MN 55376, (763) 497-5362). A Memorial Service and Passage to GOD will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Michael Catholic Church (11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE, St. Michael, MN 55376 (763) 497-2745).

#PledgeKyra

Kyra and Molly

