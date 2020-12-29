New Round of Snow to Snarl Evening Commute in Wright County

For those who waited for the snow, this last week of December has been worth it.

Another storm system will drop 2 to 5 inches of new snow across Wright County, with heavier amounts expected south of the Twin Cities Metro.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. For those commuting this week, things could get nasty on the drive home, as the snow is expected to hit the Twin Cities some time after noon and continue to fall through the evening.

Here’s the weather advisory:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY… WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. WHEN…From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY… WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. WHEN…From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.