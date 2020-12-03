Holiday Lights: STMA Mom Posts Tour of Local Displays

Ready to get into the holiday spirit with a tour of lights?

Each year families pile into the SUV, van or sedan to check out all of the displays around the area. From Albertville to Otsego, St. Michael to Hanover there are more than a few that will light up your night.

STMA Mom – a local blog owned and operated by mom Lauryn White, has a list for you, complete with Google Map.

Crunched for time? There’s even a “short tour” option that can have you out and back from your garage in about an hour.

Check out the blog.