Father Asks Community to #PledgeKyra

As the community rallies around two families grieving the loss of their daughters in a weekend crash, one of the girls’ fathers is asking for people to remember them by living out a promise to #PledgeKyra.
The STMA community has given thousands to both the Young and Winslow families after the death of Molly and Kyra, both 20, in a car crash east of the Twin Cities.
Kyra’s father, Russ, also took to social media to ask the community to pledge to live life to the fullest in honor of his youngest child.
Posted by Russ Winslow on Monday, December 7, 2020
