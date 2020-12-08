Father Asks Community to #PledgeKyra

As the community rallies around two families grieving the loss of their daughters in a weekend crash, one of the girls’ fathers is asking for people to remember them by living out a promise to #PledgeKyra.

The STMA community has given thousands to both the Young and Winslow families after the death of Molly and Kyra, both 20, in a car crash east of the Twin Cities.

If you wish to help, both GoFundMe pages can be found here:

Kyra Winslow

Molly Young

Kyra’s father, Russ, also took to social media to ask the community to pledge to live life to the fullest in honor of his youngest child.