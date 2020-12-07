Families Identify Two STMA Friends Who Died in Weekend Crash in Wisconsin

The families of two young women killed in a motor vehicle crash in Wisconsin remembered their daughters yesterday as they released information to the public.

Families identified the two victims of the crash as Kyra (pronounced Keer-ah) Winslow and Molly Young, both 20, both graduates of St. Michael-Albertville High School (in 2018 and 2019, respectively).

Kyra, from Albertville, was a student at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Molly, from St. Michael, was also a student, attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The two were driving to Molly’s apartment in Eau Claire when their vehicle left the road on Interstate 94 and struck a tree. Both women died at the scene.

A report from WCCO – the local CBS affiliate in the Twin Cities – captured the families’ announcement:

Note: This article has been updated to correct the years of graduation from STMA. We apologize for the mistake.