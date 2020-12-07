North Wright County Today

BREAKING: Two STMA Graduates Killed in St. Croix County Crash

St. Michael-Albertville Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault confirmed two women in vehicle were graduates of STMA High School

The St. Michael-Albertville High School community is in mourning this weekend as two recent graduates were identified as victims of a single vehicle accident on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County – east of the Twin Cities.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has not identified the two women, but has listed them as a 20-year-old woman from St. Michael and another 20-year-old woman from Albertville. The two were traveling in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 when the vehicle left the road at milepost 25, entered the ditch and struck a tree. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

STMA Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault identified the two as graduates of St. Michael-Albertville High School.

North Wright County Today will have more information on the victims of this crash when more information becomes available.

 

