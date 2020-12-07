BREAKING: Two STMA Graduates Killed in St. Croix County Crash

The St. Michael-Albertville High School community is in mourning this weekend as two recent graduates were identified as victims of a single vehicle accident on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County – east of the Twin Cities.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has not identified the two women, but has listed them as a 20-year-old woman from St. Michael and another 20-year-old woman from Albertville. The two were traveling in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 when the vehicle left the road at milepost 25, entered the ditch and struck a tree. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

STMA Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault identified the two as graduates of St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Our hearts are heavy and sad with the loss of our two STMA alumni. We hope for peace and comfort today and during the challenging days ahead. Heartfelt condolences to both families, friends, and the community as we grieve this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/BYZk3H28wS — STMASUPT (@STMASUPT) December 7, 2020

North Wright County Today will have more information on the victims of this crash when more information becomes available.