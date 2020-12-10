Albertville Mayor, Family Feel the Heart of the Holidays

One cut, and there it was.

Albertville Mayor Jillian (Schommer) Hendrickson and her dad, Mark Schommer, were on their annual trip to cut down their Christmas tree at a farm near Zimmerman. Surrounded by her siblings, a somewhat somber outing turned into a joyous event that will be remembered forever.

The annual outing was something the family’s matriarch, Patti, had loved – and it had turned into a family tradition for Jillian and her siblings. This would be the first without Patti, though. She died in 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Check out their story – captured by NBC affiliate KARE 11: