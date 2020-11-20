Traffic Down to One Lane on I-94 at St. Michael this Weekend

Minnesota Department of Transportation District 3 has announced lane closures on Interstate 94 this weekend, hopefully taking advantage of travel limited by the state’s new limitations put in place to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes limited travel.

The freeway will be down to a single lane on the eastbound side from 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 as construction crews conduct overnight work between the Crow River and Albertville’s County Road 19 exit. It will also be reduced to a single lane from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 on the westbound side.

The closures are part of the ongoing project on I-94, which will continue through the winter months.

Here’s an overview from MnDOT:

Traffic impacts

I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project location map.

Click here for map – larger version.

Current

All traffic impacts are tentative and weather dependent. Motorists are advised to follow posted speed limits; fines are up to $300 in work zones.

Road closures

Maple Grove to Rogers

Through November 2021

The four-way intersection at Territorial Rd. and Fletcher Ln. is reduced to a three-way intersection with a temporary signal. Access to NB Fletcher Ln. from the intersection is closed.

Lane closures

Maple Grove to Rogers

Mon, Nov. 23 through Wed, Nov. 25

The ramp from EB I-94 to SB I-494 is reduced to a single lane at the I-94/494/694 interchange

SB I-494 is reduced to three lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange and East Fish Lake Rd. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon



10 a.m. Wed, Nov. 18 through 2 p.m. Fri, Dec. 11; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

EB I-94 is reduced to two lanes between Hwy 101 and Hwy 610 Note: The closure is in place Monday through Friday only



9 p.m. Thu, Nov. 19 through 6 a.m. Fri, Nov. 20

WB I-94 is reduced to a single lane between the I-94/694/494 interchange and Hwy 101

Fri, Nov. 13 through April 2021

I-94 is returning to three lanes in both directions between the I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy 101 in Rogers

St. Michael to Albertville

Through November

Wright Co. Rd. 19 is intermittently reduced to a single lane in both directions at the I-94 bridge Note: Wright County is working on Co. Rd. 19 east of the Albertville Outlet Mall. For more information, visit the Wright County project website.

I-94 is intermittently reduced to a single lane in both directions at night between Hwy 241 and west of Wright Co. Rd. 19

Monticello to Clearwater

Through November

I-94 is reduced to a single lane in both directions between Hwy 25 and Hwy 24 Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. nightly Sunday from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. nightly



Ramp closures

St. Michael to Monticello

Through November

The ramp from EB I-94 to Wright Co. Rd. 37 is closed Follow the signed detour and exit at Wright Co. Rd. 19



Lane alterations

St. Michael to Albertville

Through November

EB I-94 lanes are shifted to the existing WB I-94 lanes between Co. Rd. 19 and the Crow River Two lanes are available at all times View map of lane shifts (PNG)

WB I-94 lanes are shifted to the local access road between exit 202 and Co. Rd. 19 Two lanes are available at all times

WB I-94 lanes are shifted to the widened outside lanes between Hwy 241 and exit 202. Two lanes are available at all times.

Upcoming

Information about upcoming traffic impacts will be provided as details become available. Five I-94 lanes will shift to the eastbound side with an exit lane on WB I-94 between I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange and Hwy 101 in Rogers in 2021.