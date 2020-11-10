STMA Rotary Announces November Students of the Month

The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club has released their latest Student of the Month honors for the 2020-2021 school year, which recognizes exceptional high school juniors at STMA High School. For November, these students include Sarah Antoine, Ryan Dornfeld, and Hailey Enos.



Sarah, whose parents are Ross and Londa, participates in many school and community activities. In addition to being an A Honor Roll student, Sarah has also received recognition for her skills as a cross country runner. She likes to snowboard which led her to be part of Ski Club. She also played soccer for several years. Additionally, Sarah volunteers at her church in multiple capacities. As she enjoys sports and helping people, Sarah is considering a degree in Sports Medicine.



Ryan is the child of Kim and Mike Dornfeld. Ryan has received letters in band, academics, and theater. He has received department awards in mathematics, science, health, and world language. His teachers Mr. Kuhn and Ms. Krogh have selected him as Student of the Trimester. Additional awards include a 2nd place finish at One Act sections, an Upper Midwest Music Festival Level A award, President’s Education award, and recognition in All-State Honor Band. Ryan is active in Jazz Band, Pit Orchestra, Technical Theater, Wind Ensemble, Music Listening Contest, Monticello Community Orchestra, One Act, Arts of the Knight, HIS, PSEO, and NHS. Ryan would like to pursue a career as a music director or performer.



Hailey, child of Kristine Jernberg, is very involved in her STMA school community. Hailey participates in softball, tennis, Breakfast Club, and Weightlifting. She is a consistent A Honor Roll student and has been recognized as Student of the Trimester in Geometry. She was also named MVP of a softball tournament and is a letter winner in weightlifting. Hailey is interested in studying Law or Psychology and plans to stay active in clubs and intermural sports after high school.



“Rotary is very proud to recognize Sarah, Ryan, and Hailey as students of the month,” said Derek Brant, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”



Congrats to the November winners!