St. Michael Cinema Announces Plans to Keep Public ‘At the Movies’

Innovation is the name of the game for St. Michael Cinema these days.

Movie theaters were darkened throughout the COVID-19 “Spring” earlier this year, and while the federal financial support helped, the money ran dry in June. That led to some creative thinking at the local theater, which painted the outside wall of its gigantic “Eiffel Screen” white and began showing drive-in movies, utilizing the cinema’s parking lot off Highway 241.

Now that the weather has turned cold and winter is coming, the theater is announcing a new plan to keep people engaged during the “COVID Winter” that is descending on STMA and the surrounding area. Check it out:

St. Michael Cinema is one of many theaters that have chosen to not re-open during the pandemic and state-imposed restrictions on indoor audiences. Locally, Emagine Theaters, owned out of Michigan, have opened for first-run movies and socially distanced audiences. St. Michael’s management group has said it will wait until audiences and staff are safer from the pandemic, and the opening makes financial sense.

Until that time, they’re working with the public on this new program, as well as live music acts at “Le Music Room,” which the theater rents out.

For more information, visit the St. Michael Cinema online or on Facebook.