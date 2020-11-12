North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

Major Semi Accident on Interstate 94 in Monticello, Trucks on Fire

UPDATE: More than 30 vehicles, half trucks and trailers, involved in Thursday's pile-up.

By

UPDATE: Check out photos of this morning’s accident scene from the Minnesota State Patrol. Firefighters have been on site for more than four hours.

DEVELOPING: A major snow squall hitting the area with heavy rates of snow and icy road conditions contributed to a major crash in Monticello near the Interstate 94 exit of County Roads 18 and 39 in Monticello.

It’s not known how many vehicles are involved in the accident – but as many as five trucks can be seen compromised by the crash.

The incident has shut down multiple lanes of traffic. Deputies from Wright County and the Minnesota State Patrol are on hand directing traffic and helping remove debris. Multiple tow trucks will also be needed to assist with the crash.

Monticello Fire Department volunteers and chief members are on hand to fight the fire, as one of the cabs is engulfed in smoke. Plumes could be seen for miles shortly after 9:30 a.m.

North Wright County Today hopes to have more on this developing story when it becomes available.

