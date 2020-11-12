Major Semi Accident on Interstate 94 in Monticello, Trucks on Fire

UPDATE: Check out photos of this morning’s accident scene from the Minnesota State Patrol. Firefighters have been on site for more than four hours.

I94 Monticello – both EB & WB directions remain closed while the fire department continues to put out the fires. One load was tractor tires. Preliminary info indicates approximately 30 vehicles involved (half were semis) working to get road open https://t.co/UtVIO32TcR pic.twitter.com/pvRYB7xdbU — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 12, 2020

I94 Monticello update – I94 EB is open. I94 WB remains CLOSED as crews continue cleanup. pic.twitter.com/PI9kZxrpU4 — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 12, 2020

DEVELOPING: A major snow squall hitting the area with heavy rates of snow and icy road conditions contributed to a major crash in Monticello near the Interstate 94 exit of County Roads 18 and 39 in Monticello.

It’s not known how many vehicles are involved in the accident – but as many as five trucks can be seen compromised by the crash.

The incident has shut down multiple lanes of traffic. Deputies from Wright County and the Minnesota State Patrol are on hand directing traffic and helping remove debris. Multiple tow trucks will also be needed to assist with the crash.

Monticello Fire Department volunteers and chief members are on hand to fight the fire, as one of the cabs is engulfed in smoke. Plumes could be seen for miles shortly after 9:30 a.m.

