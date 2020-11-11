Interstate 94 to Shift Back to ‘Normal’ between Rogers and Maple Grove

Crews are wrapping up work on eastbound I-94 between Rogers and Maple Grove. Motorists should prepare for lanes to return to their normal configuration.

On the evening of Thu, Nov. 12, eastbound I-94 lanes between Hwy 101 in Rogers and the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove will return to the eastbound side of the freeway. Lanes will no longer be separated. All three eastbound lanes will have access to exits at Hwy 610, Maple Grove Pkwy., and Weaver Lake Rd.

Motorists will have three lanes of traffic on both directions of I-94. This lane configuration will be in place through the winter.

What to expect as Minnesota heads into winter

Maple Grove to Rogers

Once eastbound I-94 lanes return to their normal configuration, major construction activities for the season are complete. Some work will continue with lane closures at off-peak hours. Throughout the winter, crews will build noise walls and install overhead signs.

Dayton Parkway Interchange

Resurfacing at Hennepin Co. Rd. 101 is complete, and lanes will remain in their normal configuration throughout the winter. Crews will continue work on the Dayton Pkwy. bridge abutment and center pier using intermittent shoulder and lane closures at off-peak hours.

St. Michael to Albertville

Crews will continue bridge work at Wright Co. Rd. 19 and resurfacing eastbound I-94 through November, working in closed sections of the roadway and using intermittent lane closures at off-peak hours. Eastbound and westbound I-94 lanes are expected to be placed in their winter configuration by early December. A reduced speed limit will remain in effect throughout the winter in Albertville at the Wright Co. Rd. 19 bridge.

Monticello to Clearwater

Crews will continue to work on the median and outside widening on eastbound I-94 through November using off-peak overnight lane closures and daytime shoulder closures. Lanes will remain in their current configuration throughout the winter.

Barrier will remain in place throughout the winter at certain work locations. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect while crews continue work. Please drive slowly and cautiously through the work zone.

As activities wind down, we’ll only send email updates out as necessary over the winter.

What MnDOT has done in 2020

Resurfaced eastbound I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers

Resurfaced portions of eastbound I-94 between St. Michael and Albertville

Widened to the median and outside of eastbound I-94 between Monticello and Hasty

Constructed a roundabout at Brockton Ln. and Territorial Rd.

Began work on replacing the Hwy 241 bridge over I-94 in St. Michael

Replaced the eastbound I-94 bridge over Wright Co. Rd. 19 and constructed a new eastbound collector-distributor bridge in Albertville

Widened Hennepin Co. Rd. 101 and began work on the new Dayton Pkwy. roadway embankment and bridge

Reconstructed the Elm Creek Rest Area, including adding truck parking and installing a digital signage system

What to expect in 2021

In spring 2021, MnDOT will return to:

Resurface westbound I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers

Resurface westbound and the remaining portions of eastbound I-94 between St. Michael and Albertville

Resurface eastbound and westbound I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater

Construct a roundabout on Hwy 241 at O’Day Ave.

Improve the parking lot and sidewalks at the Enfield Rest Area

Construct and surface the I-94 ramps and Dayton Pkwy. between Brockton Ln. and Hennepin Co. Rd. 81

Please drive with care in work zones

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More about this project

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.