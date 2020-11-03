Election RESULTS: Minnesotans Turn Out in Droves for 2020 Vote

Minnesotans turned out in record numbers (in some precincts) on a record day (almost 75 degrees!) to cast their ballot on Election Day 2020.

While many – again, record numbers, in fact – voted early by mail or in-person absentee, polls were still busy Tuesday, Nov. 3. But Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said no issues were reported at polling locations around the state, from Minnesota to International Falls.

A complete recap of races impacting the North Wright County Today area can be found here. Can’t see your race? Click or keep scrolling. Please note: All results are PRELIMINARY at this time and will be until canvassed by their governing body and the Minnesota Secretary of State.

St. Michael Mayor

Keith Wettschereck – 5,170 56.8 percent

Nadine Schoen – 3,933 43.2 percent

St. Michael City Council (Elect 2)

Tom Hamilton – 2,926 (winner)

Cody Gulick – 1,923

Joe Hagerty (I) – 5,148 (winner)

Troy Elie – 810

Greg Zahler – 2,511

Sara Murto – 1,753

Otsego Mayor

Jessica Stockamp (I) – 5,835 59.5 percent (winner)

Tina Goede – 2,691 27.4 percent

Jacob Denman 1,238 12.6 percent

Otsego City Council (Elect 2)

Brittany Moores 3,410 24.3 percent (winner)

Jeffrey Dahl 3,251 23.2 percent (winner)

Corey Tanner (I) 3,107 22.1 percent

Joel Cornell * 1,042 7.42 percent

Rayman James 1,149 8.2 percent

Jason Warehime (I) 1,984 14.1 percent

Minnesota State House District 30B

DFL Brad Kovach – 33.7 percent

Republican Eric Lucero (I) – 66.1 percent

(two precincts yet to report)

Minnesota State Senate District 30

Republican Mary Kiffmeyer (I) – 68.4 percent

DFL Diane Nguyen – 31.5 percent

(seven precincts yet to report)

US House of Representatives Congressional District 6

DFL Tawnja Zahradka – 34.5 percent

Republican Tom Emmer (I) – 65.4 percent

(About 50 precincts yet to report)

US Senate – Minnesota

DFL Tina Smith (I) – 50.3 percent

Republican Jason Lewis – 42 percent

(About 20 percent of precincts yet to report)

President/Vice President of the United States (Minnesota result/US Result)

Republican Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence (I) – 43.6 percent

Democrat Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris – 54.1 percent

(About 20 percent of precincts yet to report)