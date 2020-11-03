Election RESULTS: Minnesotans Turn Out in Droves for 2020 Vote

Minnesotans turned out in record numbers (in some precincts) on a record day (almost 75 degrees!) to cast their ballot on Election Day 2020.
While many – again, record numbers, in fact – voted early by mail or in-person absentee, polls were still busy Tuesday, Nov. 3. But Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said no issues were reported at polling locations around the state, from Minnesota to International Falls.
A complete recap of races impacting the North Wright County Today area can be found here. Can’t see your race? Click or keep scrolling. Please note: All results are PRELIMINARY at this time and will be until canvassed by their governing body and the Minnesota Secretary of State.
St. Michael Mayor
Keith Wettschereck – 5,170 56.8 percent
Nadine Schoen – 3,933 43.2 percent
St. Michael City Council (Elect 2)
Tom Hamilton – 2,926 (winner)
Cody Gulick – 1,923
Joe Hagerty (I) – 5,148 (winner)
Troy Elie – 810
Greg Zahler – 2,511
Sara Murto – 1,753
Otsego Mayor
Jessica Stockamp (I) – 5,835 59.5 percent (winner)
Tina Goede – 2,691 27.4 percent
Jacob Denman 1,238 12.6 percent
Otsego City Council (Elect 2)
Brittany Moores 3,410 24.3 percent (winner)
Jeffrey Dahl 3,251 23.2 percent (winner)
Corey Tanner (I) 3,107 22.1 percent
Joel Cornell * 1,042 7.42 percent
Rayman James 1,149 8.2 percent
Jason Warehime (I) 1,984 14.1 percent
Minnesota State House District 30B
DFL Brad Kovach – 33.7 percent
Republican Eric Lucero (I) – 66.1 percent
(two precincts yet to report)
Minnesota State Senate District 30
Republican Mary Kiffmeyer (I) – 68.4 percent
DFL Diane Nguyen – 31.5 percent
(seven precincts yet to report)
US House of Representatives Congressional District 6
DFL Tawnja Zahradka – 34.5 percent
Republican Tom Emmer (I) – 65.4 percent
(About 50 precincts yet to report)
US Senate – Minnesota
DFL Tina Smith (I) – 50.3 percent
Republican Jason Lewis – 42 percent
(About 20 percent of precincts yet to report)
President/Vice President of the United States (Minnesota result/US Result)
Republican Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence (I) – 43.6 percent
Democrat Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris – 54.1 percent
(About 20 percent of precincts yet to report)
Leave a Review or Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.