Election Day: Minnesota Votes in Historic 2020 Election

Welcome to what, seemingly, is an Election Day fit for 2020.

Masks will be required. Social distancing rules will be enforced. Ample hand sanitizer will be on hand. And fresh pens and ballots will be available for all who waited, patiently, to vote on Election Day in the North Wright County area.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. Will we know winners today? Here are a few things to consider:

Most likely, Wright County will be among the last counties in the metropolitan area. It traditionally is. St. Michael’s mayoral and council races and the heated races for both mayor in council in Otsego will all be decided late in the evening. We will have results here on the North Wright County Today website as soon as they are available, even if it’s 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In statewide races – not much excitement is expected, locally. Rep. Eric Lucero and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, who represent St. Michael, Albertville and Otsego, are not expected to be contested. However, the Minnesota State Senate, which is currently in the GOP majority, could flip to DFL. Minnesota is one of just two states in the country with a divided Legislature. We will have results posted tonight on NWCT for these local races, including the Wright County Commissioner races, as well. Federal races, locally, will be pretty much “cinches” for the incumbent. Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican, is polling well ahead of his DFL challenger. Meanwhile, Sen. Tina Smith has a lead larger than the margin of error and is likely going back to Washington, though she is being pushed by Republican challenger and former Rep. Jason Lewis of Eagan. That Senate race is considered somewhat of a bellwether – if Lewis were to beat the polls, it would signal a very good night for Republicans, nationally.

Will President Donald Trump carry Minnesota? Again, that would signal a very strong night for Republicans. Trump has trailed former Vice President Joe Biden by as much as 10 points in Minnesota poll averages. He’s not expected to overcome that amount – even with a 2016-sized polling error. However, a win in Minnesota was something Trump badly wanted, making a historic amount of campaign stops in the North Star state for a Republican President.

VOTING

As stated – polls are open until 8 p.m. today. Not sure where to vote? Use the Minneosta Secretary of State Find your polling place site. If you still have an absentee ballot at home, YOU MUST drop it off by hand to an election office (city or county) or official drop box. DO NOT take it to your polling place or use the mail to return your absentee ballot.

If you have a mail-in or absentee ballot at home and do not chose to use it, toss it out and head to your poll today. Also, if you mailed your ballot Friday or yesterday, you can cancel out that mail-in ballot and vote today, as long as you can see that it hasn’t been received. You can track your ballot on that same SOS website.

Good luck!