Charles Greninger, Husband of FYCC Leader, Father and Friend, Dies

Charles “Charlie” James Greninger, 62, long time Saint Michael resident, passed away on October 27, 2020 in Otsego unexpectedly from a heart attack.

Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Saint Michael at the Peterson Chapel.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 at Saint Michael Catholic Church,with a viewing at 10 a.m. Burial was at Saint Albert’s Cemetery in Albertville.

Chuck was born in Princeton, MN to Donald and Phyllis on July 20, 1958. He attended school in Monticello, where he met and married his high school sweetheart Sandra Buschel on August 12, 1978 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello. After marriage, Chuck and Sandy moved to Texas where he worked iron (“like a real man”) and they started a family.

In 1992, they relocated their family back to Minnesota and after a short time he started working with his brother on the family farm. Eventually, they started Greninger Trucking which still allowed him to crop farm, which was something he loved.

In fall of 2018, he was diagnosed with ALS and decided to retire from trucking; although he continued to squeeze in tractor time. He used his time in retirement to travel with his wife, seeing Alaska, Grand Canyon and other bucket list places, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Being a Papa brought out a “softer side” in him, a side his children jokingly wish they saw growing up when he was putting them to work.

Charles is preceded in death by his father Donald Greninger and brother Leo Greninger.

Charles is survived by wife Sandra, children Bob (Samantha) Shoup, Chelsea (Bray) Wheeler, Lacy Greninger, and Max (Ashley) Greninger. Grandchildren Landon, Decatur, Emilie, Jaxson, Connor, Cullen, Jojo, Aayla, Teddy and Molly (“the DA”). Along with his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were brothers Russ Greninger, Neil Greninger, Tim Greninger, Gene Greninger, Matt Greninger and friend Dennis Bender.