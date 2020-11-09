Another Wintry Blast on the Way: Winter Storm Watch Issued for Wright County

Another dose of winter – after record-setting snowfall in October – is taking aim at the North Wright County Today area as a system churns its way through Minnesota and into Wisconsin.

And like the October snows – this shouldn’t last too long. Highs in the upper 40s should hit our region on Saturday, with rain expected next Saturday.

Here are the details on the upcoming winter storm:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING… WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central and east central Minnesota. WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING… WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central and east central Minnesota. WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.