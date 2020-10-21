North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

Weimer, Knights Earn Section 5AA Championship

Junior leads the way for STMA in season finale, earning section crown.

By

The STMA Girls’ cross country team took the Section 5AA championship earlier this month, ending its fall season with a team and individual gold in the season’s final race.

The Knights won’t advance with other section champions to a state meet, as the Minnesota State High School League suspended state tournaments and meets earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Michael-Albertville, which finished third as a team in the 2019 Class AA state meet, won the section crown with 54 points. Mounds View was runner-up with 65 and Osseo was third at 98 in the meet held at Anoka High School.

Knights junior Ali Weimer (pictured) led the way with a championship finish in the individual race. Her time of 17:53 was 55 seconds faster than eighth-grader Abby Hibbs of Champlin Park, who was runner-up in 18:53. Osseo junior Lex Davis was third in 18:58. Weimer placed fourth overall in the Class AA meet in 2019 and would have been a favorite to medal this season.

Sophomores Avery O’Rourke and Emma Windingland also finished in the top 10 for the Knights, taking seventh and ninth place, respectively.

The STMA boys finished eighth overall, led by sophomore Zak Wise, who took 11th.

Keep scrolling for full results.

 

 

Girls’ Results 

5,000 Meters Varsity

Official Team Scores

1. St. Michael-Albertville 54
2. Mounds View 65
3. Osseo 98
4. Maple Grove 102
5. Irondale 189
6. Centennial 196
7. Blaine 202
8. Spring Lake Park 217
9. Champlin Park 235
10. Anoka 244
11. Rogers 269
12. Coon Rapids 338
13. Totino-Grace 338
14. St Anthony Village 339
15. Fridley 458

STMA Results

1. 1. 11 Ali Weimer 17:58 St. Michael-Albertville
2. 7. 10 Avery O’Rourke 19:15 St. Michael-Albertville
3. 9. 10 Emma Windingland 19:29 St. Michael-Albertville
4. 16. 9 Keagan Burke 20:10 St. Michael-Albertville
5. 21. 9 Makaela Malin 20:18 St. Michael-Albertville
6. 25. 9 Erin Pipp 20:22 St. Michael-Albertville
7. 33. 12 Ashlyn McClintock 20:46 St. Michael-Albertville

Boys’ Results

5,000 Meters Varsity

Official Team Scores

1. Mounds View 64
2. Maple Grove 118
3. Blaine 125
4. Irondale 138
5. Osseo 156
6. Rogers 156
7. Centennial 162
8. St. Michael-Albertville 167
9. Anoka 167
10. Totino-Grace 191
11. Champlin Park 311
12. St Anthony Village 335
13. Coon Rapids 338
14. Park Center 399
15. Fridley 443

STMA Results:

1. 11. 10 Zak Wise 16:53.2 St. Michael-Albertville
2. 28. 12 Joey Driver 17:35.8 St. Michael-Albertville
3. 40. 10 Luke James 17:49.7 St. Michael-Albertville
4. 49. 10 Hayden Hodge 18:01.8 St. Michael-Albertville
5. 53. 11 Will Sarkinen 18:06.4 St. Michael-Albertville
6. 57. 11 Adam Herbst 18:11.3 St. Michael-Albertville
7. 85. 11 Abram Benker 19:11.5 St. Michael-Albertville

Leave a Review or Comment

Contribute a post | Submit for Events Calendar