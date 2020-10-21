Weimer, Knights Earn Section 5AA Championship

The STMA Girls’ cross country team took the Section 5AA championship earlier this month, ending its fall season with a team and individual gold in the season’s final race.

The Knights won’t advance with other section champions to a state meet, as the Minnesota State High School League suspended state tournaments and meets earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Michael-Albertville, which finished third as a team in the 2019 Class AA state meet, won the section crown with 54 points. Mounds View was runner-up with 65 and Osseo was third at 98 in the meet held at Anoka High School.

Knights junior Ali Weimer (pictured) led the way with a championship finish in the individual race. Her time of 17:53 was 55 seconds faster than eighth-grader Abby Hibbs of Champlin Park, who was runner-up in 18:53. Osseo junior Lex Davis was third in 18:58. Weimer placed fourth overall in the Class AA meet in 2019 and would have been a favorite to medal this season.

Sophomores Avery O’Rourke and Emma Windingland also finished in the top 10 for the Knights, taking seventh and ninth place, respectively.

The STMA boys finished eighth overall, led by sophomore Zak Wise, who took 11th.

Girls’ Results

STMA Results

Boys’ Results

STMA Results: