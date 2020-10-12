Two Candidates in the Running for St. Michael Mayor

Two current St. Michael city councilmembers, Nadine Schoen and Keith Wettschreck, have chosen to run for mayor in the 2020 election. Current St. Michael mayor, Kevin Kasel, isn’t running for re-election due to an impending move to North Carolina.



North Wright County Today asked the mayoral candidates the same series of questions to help voters get to know each one. Below are their responses:



Nadine Schoen

Age: 53

Family: Husband, Pat, and three children





1.What experience do you have that is relevant to the position of St. Michael mayor?



I am Nadine Schoen. I am 53 years old. I have been married to Pat for 27 years and we have raised 3 wonderful, active children in this great community. I have been running a local business for 30 years and have been a city council member for the past 10 years.

During my 10 years on city council, I have also assisted and contributed to more than 10 advisory boards. This has allowed me a unique and broad perspective on the opportunities and challenges that have been in front of St. Michael. Through the highway expansion project and other city endeavors, I have developed and established relationships with many county, state, and federal legislators. This has provided the opportunity to keep St. Michael’s goals and priorities.



2. I know you are both current members of the St. Michael city council. What made you want to move from councilmember to mayor?



I want to maintain the city’s focus on St. Michael’s wonderful residents and valued business owners’ goals. Productive and professional meetings will allow all voices to be heard.



3. What do you believe the city’s role should be in guiding/spurring development in St. Michael?



As a city, we should plan for the future and be prepared to adapt. In the last year we have worked very hard with residential developers to come up with a plan for the best lot sizes and property line set-backs. Neighborhoods and parks were a crucial element in our decisions. For the last several years, a community park has been a top goal of mine with the focus being to establish a visible, social center in a park setting. The business climate in St. Michael has also seen change and growth. The varied tax base reflects the variety of industry. This allows for a diversity of businesses. Retail, light industrial, manufacturing, construction, medical and our treasured family businesses are examples of the business climate I want to continue.



4. Do you have a top priority or area of focus in mind for your potential first term as mayor?



My top priority is and always has been to be the voice for the residents of St. Michael and my fellow business owners. 2020 has shown us that the unexpected happens. I want the people to know that I am an experienced leader when the future is not so clear.





Keith Wettschreck

Age: 56

Years in St. Michael: 13

Family: Wife, Tracy, son Michael and daughter Anne





1. What experience do you have that is relevant to the position of St. Michael mayor?



I served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and am just finishing my initial four year term as a councilman. During my 26 years in the Navy I experienced many situations, some of them very stressful, where I had to make decisions that often directly affected the safety of ships and aircraft and the crews onboard. I had to analyze all available information, consider alternatives and be decisive. As a Program Manager for Northrop Grumman I have profit and loss responsibility for several multi-million dollar contracts for a variety of customers, both US and international. I think this combined experience would provide the kind of leadership St. Michael deserves.



2. I know you are both current members of the St. Michael city council. What made you want to move from councilmember to mayor?



Bottom line: I love St. Michael. For the past several years the council and staff have been very functional – which is a good thing for the City. The Mayor is the key person behind that functionality and Mayor Kasel has done an outstanding job. A few short months ago I would have never dreamed of running for Mayor. When I first heard Mayor Kasel would be leaving I started thinking about what would happen next and who might be Mayor. I became concerned about that functionality and the impact it might have on the staff and the residents. I then started thinking about running for mayor. After discussing with Tracy and, most importantly, receiving her support, I discussed with and received the support of Mayor Kasel, former Mayor Zachman and former Councilman Marx. I believe my competence, confidence and experience will serve St. Michael well.



3. What do you believe the city’s role should be in guiding/spurring development in St. Michael?



First and foremost the City needs to be a good steward of the taxpayer’s money. I am not opposed to the City using taxpayer money to support development but there would need to be the business case for it. What would the return on investment be? I wouldn’t advocate the City doing anything with taxpayer money that I wouldn’t do with my own money – because after all some of it is my money. I think the City should tend more toward guiding development rather than spurring it. I think the City could use some more industry to help with the tax base and support jobs and many people have asked about restaurants. We have discussed on the Council a strategy to encourage businesses to come to St. Michael. I think we need to revisit that and the Mayor can play a prominent part.



4. Do you have a top priority or area of focus in mind for your potential first term as mayor?



Yes. As I have stated in my flyer – “the focus of the Council and Staff should be the residents who live here.” We need to ensure we maintain the outstanding services that St. Michael residents expect and deserve while striving to keep taxes low. St. Michael has one of the lowest tax rates in Wright County. I believe we have the best Staff in the country – from City Hall, to Public Works, to the Fire Department, etc. We need to take care of our outstanding Staff so they can take care of our outstanding residents.



5. Is there anything else you’d like to share with St. Michael voters?



I’ll say it again – I love St. Michael. Over the past 13 years I have met many people and made many friends in St. Michael – some through City activities, some through St. Michael Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, some through school activities, some through the American Legion and some through campaigning for the third time. My family and I plan to live in St. Michael for many years to come – so I have a vested interest in keeping it a great place to live and raise a family.