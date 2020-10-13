STMA Rotary Announces October Students of the Month

The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club has begun their Student of the Month honors for the 2020-2021 school year, which recognizes exceptional high school juniors at STMA High School. For October, these students include Casey Fredrickson, Caden Nordberg, and Sydney Rogers.







Sydney Rogers, whose parents are Lori and Russell, is quite involved in the STMA school community. She has participated in tennis, choir, musicals, plays, One-Act, ITS, and NHS. She has also spent time as an FCA Leader, a Freshman Mentor, and a Student Ambassador. Sydney has also earned letters in Academics, Theater, and Choir. She is considering pursuing a degree in education after high school.



Caden Nordberg is the son of Dana and Mike. He has an accomplished running career here at STMA. His awards include two time All-Conference Cross Country, All-Conference Track & Field, Cross Country, Swim & Dive, and Track & Field Rookie of the Year, MVP Cross Country runner, Freshman honorary captain in Track & Field, Cross Country captain, Cross Country Dynamic Dozen Award, and Cross Country Hardest Worker. He has also been recognized with the Fine Art Award for the Mississippi 8 Conference, the Minnesota All-State Academic Award, Social Studies and Physical Education department awards, and Student of the Month January 2020. Caden was also a Nike NXR regional top 20 finisher as well as a Heart of the Lakes Triathlon age division winner. He would like to continue running at the collegiate level while pursuing a degree in engineering or sports medicine.



Casey Fredrickson, daughter of Scott and Betsy, participates in many school activities. She is active in BPA, NHS, club and school soccer, weightlifting, track & field, and NHS. She also serves as a Freshman Mentor and is active in her church. She has placed in BPA as well as lettered in Academics. Casey would like to study psychology or medicine once out of high school.

“Rotary is very proud to recognize Sydney, Caden, and Casey as students of the month,” said Derek Brant, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”

Congrats to the October winners!