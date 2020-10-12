Six Candidates Vie for Two Seats in St. Michael

St. Michael voters will find an ample selection of city council candidates to choose from when voting in the 2020 election. Six candidates, including Troy Elie, Cody Gulick, Joe Hagerty, Tom Hamilton, Sara Murto, and Greg Zachman, are on the ballot to fill two council seats.

North Wright County Today asked each candidate the same series of questions so readers can get to know this group of candidates. Below are their responses.

Troy Elie

Note: Due to a recent death in the family, Troy was unable to answer the candidate profile questions. In lieu of that, he sent the following information about himself:

Who I am:

A husband and a dad of 5 amazing boys. Volunteer firefighter. Fortune 50 leader in the medical device and international humanitarian relief industries. Career in sales & marketing with a proven record for creating and strengthening partnerships across matrix-managed organizations. Meaning, I find the common ground and get stuff done. I’m a strategic partner with strong collaboration, persuasion and negotiation skills. I’m compassionate and I care about you and your family’s future.

Why City Council:

The time is right, 3 of our boys are in college and 2 are in high school. Ready to give back and represent each of you however I can. My experience has taught me to listen, a lot. We need to balance economic growth while maintaining the community we all love.

What’s important to me:

Maintain our small-town connections while making wise decisions in how we grow our community. I’ve seen communities grow too fast and too big. My commitment to you is to work with the planning committee to grow with responsibility and say no when it compromises these values.

Invest in our schools. Give our kids every opportunity to grow and develop in the areas that interest them.

Prioritize the support or our police and fire departments. As a first responder myself, I understand what it takes to keep our communities safe.

My commitment to you:

This is a public office. I will represent you as if our own children were in our meetings

Insults and attacks get us no where

I’ll pick up the phone when you call

I’ve been accused of being a lover of nostalgia. I will fight for what has made St. Michael great. Too much change alienates our families and communities

Laws are to be respected regardless of personal beliefs. If we want something changed we should listen, discuss and vote.

A leader must lead with EQ in today’s environment

What we do in private is a reflection of our city and citizens

I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to represent you, your family and the future of St. Michael!

Cody Gulick

Age: 40

Years in St. Michael: 12 years

Family: Single father of 3. Jasmine 15, Mia 10, Asher 4

1.What experience do you have that is relevant to the position of a city council member?

Served on the council 2014-2018.

2.What made you decide to enter the race for St. Michael city council?

To oppose unconstitutional emergency orders by the Governor. To end years of continual city tax increases. To eliminate and chance unjust city ordinances. To bring market-based planning to the city. To protect private property rights.

3.What do you believe the city’s role should be in guiding/spurring development in St. Michael?

Free market-based planning and zoning, and respect for private property rights.

4.Do you have a top priority or area of focus in mind for your potential term on the council?

My top priority would be to get back to needs based budgeting, to end the years of continual city tax increases.

5.Is there anything else you’d like to share with St. Michael voters?

I am running an open, honest, and issue-based campaign to bring positive change to Saint Michael.

Joe Hagerty

Age: 58

Years in St. Michael: lifelong resident

Family: Wife, Sue, and three adult children

1.What experience do you have that is relevant to the position of a city council member?

I am retired from a public safety career in Wright County, where I served our community since 1985 as a member of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, providing public safety services to our community. I’m currently employed by the STMA school district as a paraprofessional. I serve on the St. Michael City Council and have for many years. I’ve been involved in the city budget process, working as a team member with other council members and staff for 14 years. Emphasis has been on continuing to provide quality, efficient, cost effective service to St. Michael residents while maintaining our infrastructure, paying down debt and maintaining a high credit rating. I enjoy being involved with decisions affecting our city. I am very proud of our dedicated staff and city officials, both elected and appointed.

I continue to be involved with STMA Community Ed youth programs, FYCC reading programs and am a football and baseball coach in our community.

2.What made you decide to enter the race for St. Michael city council?

I ran and was elected to a two year term in 2018. I really enjoy working with our residents, city staff and officials and would like the opportunity to continue to do so.

3.What do you believe the city’s role should be in guiding/spurring development in St. Michael?

With St Michael’s proximity to a large metro area, developers are often knocking on landowners’ doors. Residential developers seem to find us easily. City staff and our Economic Development Authority have worked hard to attract businesses to expand and/or locate to St. Michael (I-94 corridor, Hwy 241 and downtown).

4.Do you have a top priority or area of focus in mind for your potential term on the council?

Council sets annual goals and often is successful in meeting them. Attracting business to St. Michael is always a top priority to council, staff and committees. Another priority is to continue to maintain excellent working relationships with our schools, county, state, neighboring cities and of course our businesses and residents.

5.Is there anything else you’d like to share with St. Michael voters?

St. Michael continues to attract great families and businesses who locate here to enjoy quality public safety services, tremendous schools and many recreational and social opportunities for children, adults and seniors. I respectfully ask for your continued support. Thank you.

Tom Hamilton

Age: 48

Years in St. Michael: almost 20

Family: Wife Heather and three children: Tommy (University of Minnesota), Erin (senior), and Jackson (freshman)

1.What experience do you have that is relevant to the position of a city council member?

I have been serving the City of St. Michael for most of the past 12 years as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. In addition, I was honored to be appointed to serve on the City Council to complete the term of a council member who moved out of St. Michael. I have a proven track record of successfully partnering with our tremendous city staff on a variety of issues. My educational background includes a Bachelor of Business Administration with majors in Management and Finance and a minor in Economics as well as a Master’s of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance. My career experience includes financial leadership, project valuation and in-depth budgeting and forecasting which I believe will be an asset when helping to establish city budgets.

2.What made you decide to enter the race for St. Michael city council?

I decided to enter the race for St. Michael City Council to continue and expand upon my desire to serve the city. I hope to bring a common-sense, fair and impartial view to discussions on issues that are presented to the city. I am not a politician, but with encouragement from many friends, neighbors and city leaders, I decided to run for council in order to help keep and improve the community that we live in. I believe that my knowledge of the city, my experience serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council and my financial background will all bring value to the City of St. Michael.

3.What do you believe the city’s role should be in guiding/spurring development in St. Michael?

The City of St. Michael should continue to welcome well-planned growth for commercial, industrial and residential uses. We should strive to minimize barriers for development while also protecting the interests of current residents and business owners. Over the past several years, we have seen continued strong interest from new residents looking to move into St. Michael. People understand that this is a great community to live in! We have a wonderful school district that offers a wide range of learning and extracurricular activities. In addition, I believe we still maintain a small-town feel even with population growth over the past several years. With continued thoughtful planning and smart budget and tax decisions, I believe St. Michael will continue to be a premier community in which to live and/or own a business.

4.Do you have a top priority or area of focus in mind for your potential term on the council?

As mentioned above, our city has enjoyed significant growth over the past several years. I want to help make sure that we are making smart financial decisions that will help limit tax dollar increases and even lower our tax rate over time. Our growth in development should fund needed expansion of services, but should also help create efficiencies that allow existing businesses and homeowners to see benefits on their tax rates. We need to maintain our amazing level of city services and support, but I will work hard to achieve improved tax rates as a result of our community growth.

5.Is there anything else you’d like to share with St. Michael voters?

I feel very fortunate to have been able to serve the City of St. Michael in a variety of capacities since we moved to the community. I believe this experience is important in representing our community and helping to make decisions in the best interest of the city. Through my work with the Planning and Zoning Commission, serving as a coach for more than 50 youth athletic teams and through many other activities, I have been fortunate to work with and meet many dedicated, passionate and engaged neighbors, citizens and staff in the City of St. Michael. As a family farm owner and current resident of a great St. Michael neighborhood, I believe I would bring a balanced perspective to the City Council. I am honored to have been endorsed by our current mayor Kevin Kasel, former mayor Jerry Zachman as well as multiple current and former council members. I hope to earn that same trust from you and humbly ask for your vote on November 3rd.

Editor’s Note: the following candidates did not return their candidate questionnaire to North Wright County Today:

Sara Murto

Greg Zahler