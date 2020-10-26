Sherburne County Asking for Help in Search for Elk River Woman

Sheriff Joel Brott and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a missing woman who left a residence in Mora on Oct. 23 driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre (Minnesota license plate 024RWA).

The missing woman’s name is Andrea “Andy” Elizabeth Nyberg, 80, of the Elk River area. It is known that Andy has dementia and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

If you are able to located or make contact with Andy, please call the 911 or the Sherburne County non-emergency number at 763 765 3595.

According to family members she been missing since Friday at 3:30 pm. when she left the Mora area in the vehicle.

There was a search on Sunday that started at the Princeton Free Church, 12140 317th Avenue in Princeton. About three dozen cars with people in them were out searching without success.