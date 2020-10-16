Road Closures Impact Albertville, County Road 19 Next Week

Drivers should plan for Wright County Highway 19, also known as LaBeaux Avenue, to be fully closed under the Interstate 94 bridge in Albertville. Work is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly. These closures are necessary to set beams at the I-94 bridge over County 19.

Here are the detours for these road closures:

North of I-94, County Road 19 is open to the Albertville Premium Outlets and southbound County Road 19 is open to the westbound I-94 ramp. South of I-94 the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound County Road 19 is open.

Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time or seek an alternate route.

Upcoming lane and ramp closures between Maple Grove and Rogers

We want to update you on upcoming traffic impacts in the I-94 Maple Grove to Rogers area as crews continue work to resurface eastbound I-94. Here’s what to expect as you navigate the work zone:

1 a.m. Thu, Oct. 15 through 10 p.m. Fri, Oct. 30

The ramp from northbound Highway 101 to eastbound I-94 is closed Detour: Northbound Highway 101 to County Road 144/141 st Ave. to southbound Highway 101



8 p.m. Sun, Oct. 18 through 5 a.m. Mon, Oct. 19

Eastbound I-94 is reduced to a single lane between Highway 241 and Highway 101

The following ramps are closed: Eastbound I-94 to Highway 101 is closed Detour: Highway 241 to Highway 101 Southbound Highway 101 to eastbound I-94 loop ramp Detour: County Road 81 to Maple Grove Parkway to eastbound I-94



10 p.m. Sun, Oct. 18 through 5 a.m. Mon, Oct. 19

Southbound Highway 101 is reduced to two lanes between South Diamond Lake Road and Main Street.

11 p.m. Sun, Oct. 18 through 5 a.m. Mon, Oct. 19

The local access lane on eastbound I-94 is closed between Highway 101 and Highway 610 Note: To access Hwy 610, exit at Highway 241. Follow Hwy 101 to County Road 81 to Highway 610.



Please drive with care in work zones

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More about this project

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.