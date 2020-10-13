Overturned Truck Snarls Interstate 94 West of Albertville

Construction and speed are usually a tough combination for drivers on Interstate 94 between Rogers and Monticello.

This year is proving no different.

An overturned semi truck and trailer jammed traffic and, eventually, closed Interstate 94 in both directions on Monday, Oct. 12, after the driver overcorrected, hit a median and tipped the semi and trailer over a concrete median.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, but crushed traffic through the evening rush. Drivers were diverted off the highway at Wright County Highway 37, creating heavy traffic through Albertville, as the detour continue to County 37 and 18 headed west toward Monticello.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, driver Patrick Pugsley, 52, of Isanti said he was westbound on 94 when he left the road on the right side. He overcorrected, according to the report, and ended up tipping the semi truck onto its side. The trailer, which also tipped, ended up stuck over the concrete median put in place for construction of the new eastbound 94 lanes.