ISD 728 Breaks Ground at Middle School in Otsego

Independent School District 728 (ISD 728), serving Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, Zimmerman and surrounding townships and communities, welcomed distinguished guests, staff and members of the construction community to an official groundbreaking for its fifth middle school, Prairie View, Monday, October 5, 2020.

The event included members of the ISD 728 School Board, as well as other District partners in the project, including representatives from Wold Architects, Stahl Construction, members of the Otsego City Council, Mayor Jessica Stockamp and Rep. Eric Lucero and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer.

“We are excited to take the next step in delivering on the promises we made to the residents of our District through the 2019 referendum,” said Dr. Daniel Bittman, ISD 728 Superintendent. “Prairie View Middle School will provide modern learning spaces and new opportunities for our students on the southern end of our District, as well as new capacity for our growing population. With COVID, areas saw a decrease in students, but we can tell you we keep growing – and will keep growing – here in the south end of our District.”

ISD 728 voters approved a $113 million bond in 2019, paving the way for the new school building, as well as improvements to buildings around the state’s eighth-largest school district. Dr. Bittman noted his appreciation for the community’s support, and their willingness to invest in our children. Other projects will include updates and new construction at activity areas at the District’s three traditional high schools, reconstruction and renovation at Lincoln Elementary and the Handke Family Education Center, as well as numerous improvements related to parking lots, heating and cooling systems, and roofing throughout the ISD 728 community.

“We’re eager to continue building upon the trusted relationship we have developed with [ISD 728],” said Lane Schoening, Vice President of Stahl. “The new construction, additions and maintenance updates are improvements that will serve future generations well, and we are thrilled to be part of the District’s evolution.”

The new building, which will be located to the north of the current Prairie View building in Otsego, will be completed in time for the 2022-2023 school year and be home to more than 1,000 of the District’s 14,000 students.