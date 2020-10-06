Eric Trump Stops at Area Gun Club for Stump Speech

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, made a quick visit to Crow River Sportsmen’s Club located on the Saint Michael/Rogers border to meet with a gathering of approximately 100 people on Thursday Oct. 1.

State Rep. Eric Lucero (R-Dayton), among those in attendance, said the President of the United States’ son talked about replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the Republican Party’s effort to protect gun rights.

“Eric Trump spoke for about 15 minutes highlighting President Trump’s pro Second Amendment record and the importance of confirming a Supreme Court Justice that would continue to protect our individual Constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” said State Rep. Eric Lucero. “Eric Trump’s message certainly resonated because protecting our Second Amendment rights is a very high priority shared by most across our great community.”

Eric Trump met with several hundred people earlier that same day at TJ Potter Trucking, Inc. located in Becker. He highlighted the President’s pro-economy/pro-jobs accomplishments and vision to help businesses get back on their feet in the aftermath of COVID.